Situational Update: UNHCR Response to the emergency situation in the northern Democratic Republic of the Congo, 28 October 2021

Key figures

221,694 Central African Refugees are currently living in the DRC

29,777 CAR Refugees physically verified in South Ubangi Province

12,669 refugee identity cards distributed in North Ubangi, South Ubangi and Bas Uele Provinces.

Highlights

As of 26 October, 500 CAR refugees from Mole camp returned home to Bangui following the relaunch of the voluntary repatriations from North and South Ubangi Provinces on 22 October 2021.

In October, UNHCR and ADSSE distributed core relief items to 4,416 refugees and vulnerable host community members in Limasa, North Ubangi Province.

In South Ubangi Province, 81 CAR refugees at the Mole and Boyabu camps received the second shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19.