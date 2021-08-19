Situational Update: UNHCR Response to the emergency situation in the northern Democratic Republic of the Congo, 19 August 2021

Key figures

221,694 Central African Refugees are currently living in the DRC

73,645 CAR Refugees biometrically registered between January and July 2021

4,040 Newly arrived CAR refugees relocated to Modale

Highlights

In August, UNHCR and the National Commission for Refugees (CNR) distributed 4,126 refugee identity cards to newcomer CAR refugees in North and South Ubangi Provinces

More than 200 CAR refugees living in Mole and Boyabu refugee camps in South Ubangi Province have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, as part of a national inoculation drive to curb the spread of the virus.

In August, UNHCR and partners relocated 335 Central African refugees from Yakoma to the Modale settlement, North Ubangi

Operational Context

Political upheavals in the Central African Republic (CAR) following the latest Presidential elections in December 2020 resulted in an influx of thousands of refugees into the provinces of North Ubangi, South Ubangi and Bas-Uele. By 30 June 2021, UNHCR in coordination with its government partner the National Commission for Refugees (CNR) had biometrically registered 73,645 newly arrived refugees. Prior to this influx, an estimated 173,000 CAR refugees were already living in the DRC, having fled electoral-related violence and instability in 2014 and 2017.

Only 26% of these refugees live in the four refugee camps managed by UNHCR and by the DRC government in North and South Ubangi Province; the overwhelming majority live on riverbanks in hard-toreach border areas, often within host communities with limited resources. Their living conditions are dire. They often have little or no access to clean water, sanitation facilities, or food.