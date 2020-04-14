Situation Report #6: Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo - April 13, 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Two confirmed deaths and a handful of suspected cases indicated a possible resurgence of Ebola virus disease in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The 2018 Ebola outbreak in the region is the second deadliest on record in DRC, resulting in more than 2,200 deaths.

The latest cases come just as the April 12 deadline arrived for marking the region as having eradicated the 2018 historic outbreak. The two deaths thus far — a man in his 20s and a young child — came from Beni, once the epicenter of the outbreak’s infection zone.

Eastern DRC is a difficult context in which to respond with humanitarian assistance and large-scale public health programming. More than 100 armed militia groups stand opposed to government authority in the region, compounding distrust of western aid organizations. Attacks on clinics and health care workers have hindered the response to this Ebola outbreak.

INTERNATIONAL HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE EFFORTS

A significant international response helped to curb the outbreak’s reach from reaching pandemic status. The World Health Organization, international aid groups, the DRC Ministry of Health and national health organizations joined community-level service providers and other groups to apply a coordinated response. The effort brought together supply chain, data monitoring, case management and other areas of expertise to a public health response.

This is the first Ebola outbreak in which vaccines were available, and a treatment protocol was put in place that afforded those who contracted the disease a chance to survive. Vaccine production and other supply chain concerns posed distribution challenges. However, more than 1,100 people survived the disease after testing positive.