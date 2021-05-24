Situation Report #2: Volcano Eruption Goma, DRC, 23 May 2021

Overview

On 22 May 2021, shorlty after 19h00 (Goma time), an eruption from the flank of Mount Nyiragongo, about 20 km north of the town of Goma and just west of the border with Rwanda, was confirmed.

A first lava stream originating from the eastern side of the Nyiragongo (15km North of Goma city centre) flew in an easterly direction to Kibumba. A second stream heading south towards Munugi. The most affected neighbourhoods are Buhene and Kibati neighborhoods just north of the airport.

The lava stream has since earlier this morning 23 May 2021 stopped. Seismic activities occurred during the night, continued during the day and are predicted to continue for the next week.

More than 5,000 people crossed the border into Rwanda from Goma yesterday, and at least 25,000 were displaced in Sake, 25 km north-west of Goma. However, most people are slowly making their way back home as of today since the lava has stopped flowing.

There is concern about thousands of people returning to Goma to find damaged homes and water and electricity shortages.

There is also risk that the displacement to/from Sake, an area prone to cholera outbreaks where at least 19 suspected cases have been recorded in the last two weeks, might increase the spread of cholera to areas to where people are returning.

According to local Government officials, more than 150 unaccompanied children have been identified, 80 of which have been reunified with their families. In addition, more than 170 children have been reported missing by their parents.

It is not yet clear how many households have been affected by the eruption in the in Nyiragongo Territory, north of Goma. Most of the affected areas are located inside the Virunga Park, north of Goma, where less population resides. However, it was reported that eight health centers and eight schools have been damaged in Buhene and Kibati areas.

At least five deaths were directly related to the eruption in Buhene, Munugi and Kibati and at least eight more deaths have been reported due to road accident during the evacuation.

The road between Rutshuru and Beni has been cut off following the eruption and it could affect humanitarian operations in the area. This also raises concerns about a possible rise in food prices.