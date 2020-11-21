Sexual Violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, January to October 2020

This document summarises publicly reported cases of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo by law enforcement bodies, conflict related sexual violence, and sexual violence that targets IDPs / refugees or vulnerable beneficiaries.

North Kivu province

22 January 2020: In Ngoholo village, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, three women were raped by Nduma Defense of Congo-Renovated (NDC-R) militia. 29 January 2020: In Beni area, North Kivu province, 36 people were killed in attacks by ADF. Rapes and the mutilation of bodies were also reported in the attacks. 20 April 2020: Near Kitswamba village, Beni territory, North Kivu province, two suspected FARDC soldiers raped a girl and shot and injured a woman in fields near the village. 08 June 2020: In Bushenge village, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, FDLR-FOCA rebels reportedly killed one of their members who was attempting to rape a woman. 23 June 2020: In the villages of Kasiki and Mukeberwa, Lubero territory, North Kivu province, a MaiMai FPP commander known as Kabido reportedly raped two women. 06 July 2020: In Walikale territory, North Kivu province, Nyatura Domi three women were raped, and two men killed in an attack on Matenge village by Collective of Movements for Change (CMC) militants who also stole livestock and other goods. 11 September 2020: In Gbado village, Walikale territory, North Kivu province, during an attack on the village Mai-Mai Kifuafua Delphin Mbaenda raped 11 women, wounded five men, set fire to houses, and stole goods. 12 September 2020: In Isigi village, Lubero territory, North Kivu province, armed combatants from the National Lumumbist Resistance (RNL) raped two women during an incursion in the village. They then abducted a businessman who was attempting to resist the attack as well as stealing farm animals and other goods. 13 September 2020: In Kikarara village, Beni territory, North Kivu province, armed men raped and killed a 23-year-old woman. 15 September 2020: In Masisi town and territory, North Kivu province, unidentified men abducted, raped then killed a 13-year-old girl. 04 October 2020: In Rutshuru town and territory, North Kivu province, unidentified armed men raided the town, kidnapped, and raped a woman. They demanded a ransom of $10,000 for the hostage's release.