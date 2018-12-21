Serious Concerns about the Credibility of DR Congo’s Electoral Process

Process marred by repression, major transparency issues, seriously unlevel playing field. Enough Project and The Sentry’s experts are available for comment

Washington, DC – As the Democratic Republic of Congo (Congo) heads to presidential, legislative, and local elections now scheduled one week late, on December 30, the Enough Project is raising serious concerns about the electoral process. The process has thus far been dominated by major credibility issues that have created widespread distrust of the process by the Congolese population, and it now risks much wider violence on election day and afterward. The national electoral commission CENI’s announcement that it will hold elections one week later is one indication of many in a long string of developments that demonstrates that the Congolese government has no interest in holding a credible election.

The electoral cycle to date has been dominated by major red flags and credibility issues that have created widespread distrust of the process by the Congolese population. The Enough Project is raising serious concerns about both the underlying credibility of the electoral process and the risk for wider violence during the electoral period. The international community should act immediately to send a clear message that further delays are unacceptable and there will be consequences for deliberate attempts to undermine Congo’s democratic processes and institutions. The Enough Project calls on the United States, European Union, African Union and United Nations Security Council to enact financial sanctions on members of President Kabila’s inner circle, including his close advisers, corrupt business partners, and financial facilitators, and the companies they control, as well as anti-money laundering measures.

Enough Project and The Sentry’s experts are available for comment.

Sasha Lezhnev, Deputy Director of Policy at the Enough Project, said: “The Congolese government has repeatedly failed to meet critical benchmarks for credibility and transparency with this election, and all indicators point to a sham election in which President Kabila maintains power from behind the scenes in furtherance of the financial interests of himself, his family, and his corrupt business partners. That situation risks the outbreak of much worse violence and conflict. The U.S., European Union, and African Union should hold leaders accountable for corruption in the election and more broadly by placing network sanctions and anti-money laundering measures on key members of Kabila’s inner circle.” Sarah Gardiner, Investigative Analyst at The Sentry, said: “Congo’s elections should represent the first opportunity for a democratic transition of power in Congo’s history. However, the Congolese government under President Kabila has consistently demonstrated that it has no interest in holding a credible election. Lack of transparency and accountability in the electoral process mirror broader dynamics of state capture in Congo writ large. Following the elections, the international community should press for the broader structural reforms necessary to transform the violent kleptocracy holding the country hostage.”

A plethora of serious concerns have marred the electoral process to date. These include:

The lack of transparency and accountability in the electoral process mirrors broader dynamics of state capture in the country writ large. The credibility – or lack thereof – of the election will set the tone for the Congolese government’s post-electoral agenda, and political will to enact much needed anti-corruption reforms. The United States should act now to implement network sanctions, anti-money laundering measures, and prosecutions for financial crimes associated with human rights abuses in order to create pressure for both immediate cessation of violent repression and attempts to undermine the democratic process and long-term processes of reform and increased governmental accountability.

