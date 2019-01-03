SEOM presents Preliminary Statement following the conduct of 2018 Presidential, Legislative and Provincial Elections in the DRC

The Head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to the 2018 Elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Honourable Joseph Malanji, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Zambia on 2nd January, 2019 presented the SEOM Preliminary Statement following the conduct of Presidential, Legislative and Provincial elections held on 30th December, 2018.

Click the links below to access the full statement as delivered by the Head of Mission of SEOM, Hon Malanji at the Kempinski Fleuve Congo Hotel in Kinshasa on 2nd January, 2019.