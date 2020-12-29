Senior PSEA Technical Support Mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo

BACKGROUND AND CONTEXT

The Democratic Republic of the Congo remains home to one of the largest and most complex humanitarian emergencies in the world. As of November 2020, the DRC had the highest number of people in the world who are food insecure (21.8 million). With over 5.2 million people displaced, it is the second largest crisis of displacement in the world (after Syria). This dismal humanitarian situation is largely provoked by conflicts located mostly in the Eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, some of which have been on-going for over 20 years. The population of the DRC is also regularly exposed to large-scale, lethal epidemics such as measles, cholera and Ebola. In 2020, over 270 humanitarian organizations, operating under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordinator, made a collective request of over USD 2 billion to deliver emergency relief assistance, in often difficult conditions of access and security, to over 9 million Congolese. Only 35% of this funding was received in 2020.

The tenth outbreak of Ebola in the DRC was declared in August 2018 in North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu. The DRC Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency. In May 2019 in response to security constraints, the UN scaled up the response, appointing an Emergency Ebola Response Coordinator, and the IASC subsequently activated the Humanitarian System-Wide Scale Up protocols for the control of infectious disease events. At the peak of the response, 2,800 personnel were deployed under the auspices of WHO as part of the Ebola response.

In January 2020, the Operational Peer Review identified weaknesses in protection from sexual exploitation and abuse and noted that there had been allegations during the Ebola response. In July 2020, an Operational review of exposure to corrupt practices in humanitarian aid in the DRC was published. This review was commissioned by the Anti-Fraud Task force established by the HCT and identified areas for further inquiry, including sexual exploitation and abuse. In response, the IASC Technical Experts Group on PSEA and the DRC PSEA network coordinators were jointly reviewing lessons from the Ebola response and to further identify needed resources.

Following the publication of reports of sexual exploitation and abuse in the DRC by the New Humanitarian and Thomson Reuter Foundation, affecting several IASC member organizations and other partners in the Ebola response, the IASC came together to put survivors at the center, hold perpetrators to account, and equally important, find out why, despite continued efforts to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse, the system is still failing to prevent these violations.

The IASC Principals called for immediate and urgent action and the Emergency Directors Group (EDG) called for the deployment of an IASC field support mission to provide the needed technical support and assistance to the HC, HCT and the National PSEA Taskforce. The team deployed immediately, from 22 October- 13 November. Please see Terms of Reference in the Annex.

The mission is complimentary to the joint/coordinated investigation processes by the different humanitarian actors. On 15 October, the WHO announced the creation of an Independent Commission on Allegations of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the Response to the tenth Ebola Outbreak, with the role of establishing the facts, identifying and supporting survivors, while ensuring that abuse is prevented and perpetrators are held accountable. Several NGOs named in the reports have conducted separate investigations.

On 19 October, the Special Coordinator on improving UN response to SEA convened a UN-wide response mechanism, resulting in support to a coordinated approach to investigations, an agreement that UNFPA would coordinate victims’ assistance with the support of the Office of the UN Victims’ Rights Advocate, and the reactivation of the dedicated PSEA Communications group led by the Department of Global Communications (DGC).

MISSION OBJECTIVES AND METHODOLOGY

Objectives

1. Support the Humanitarian Coordinator and the in-country PSEA Network to address gaps in coordination, services, and to lay the groundwork for effective coordination between investigations, protection and communications. The team will also share observations for strengthening prevention, response and accountability to affected populations for PSEA.

SCOPE

2. The IASC has committed to scaling up protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) from the outset of all humanitarian responses, and to supporting Humanitarian Coordinators and Humanitarian Country Teams (HC/HCTs) to deliver effectively on PSEA. In response to serious concerns about allegations raised in the media of sexual exploitation and abuse during the Ebola response in eastern DRC, on 11 October the IASC Emergency Director’s Group called for a support mission.

3. The mission focused on reviewing the existing structure(s), services, and preventive measures in place in order to put forward recommended actions to strengthen the response. The PSEA Field Support Mission did not have an investigation focus and was carried out as a distinct exercise from ongoing investigations and the Independent Commission. The following areas were assessed:

a. PSEA coordination architecture and Governance at the national and sub-national levels: Bolster coordination capacity in the PSEA Network, with a focus on Kinshasa, Goma/ North Kivu, Bunia/ Ituri, Kananga/ Kasai, Mbandaka/ Equateur, and other locations if time allows, and identifying resources for sustained coordination support; b. Safe and accessible reporting mechanisms: Identify community-based reporting and referral mechanisms and any gaps in these, and support the PSEA Network to immediately fill these gaps, strengthen existing channels, and fostering inter-agency mechanisms to assess the safety and accessibility of reporting channels and that they are trusted by communities, and making required changes; reinforce awareness-raising strategy so affected populations are aware of the prohibition of SEA and existing reporting mechanisms; c. Survivor-centred assistance: Support an inter-agency/ joint approach to scaling up existing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Child Protection services in line with the Inter-Agency Minimum Standards on GBV in Emergencies, and ensure child and adult victims and survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse have access to quality services in accordance with the UN Victims’ Assistance Protocol; d. Accountability: Review institutional accountabilities for PSEA as well as the systems in place to hold individual perpetrators accountable, as core contributors to an overall system and culture of prevention. This includes an examination of the relevant prevention efforts; recruitment procedures; role of the Government; criminal sanctions; context analysis and their contributory factor to lack of accountability; e. Ebola response review: Conduct a rapid review of the systems established for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse during the 10th and 11th Ebola responses in DRC, in order to better understand gaps and what lessons can be drawn for future public health emergencies. This includes a review of if/how programming included SEA risk mitigation.

Methodology

4. The Field Support mission met with PSEA Network representatives at the capitol, regional and sub-regional levels, Representatives and Heads of Mission of UN agencies, INGOs, national NGOs, and community groups engaged in humanitarian response operations, as well as the previous and ongoing Ebola responses including MONUSCO leadership and CDT. Additionally, the team met with provincial Government Representatives.

5. Group and bilateral interviews were carried out to understand the gaps and lessons learned at the collective and individual agency levels on the four thematic focus areas (PSEA coordination and governance; safe and accessible reporting mechanisms; survivor-centred assistance; and accountability and prevention), and on PSEA measures in the previous and ongoing Ebola responses. A document review was conducted of the relevant and available work carried out to prevent and respond to SEA in DRC by humanitarian actors, including at an inter-agency level.

6. The Field Support Mission visited Goma, North Kivu; Beni and Butembo, North Kivu; Bunia, Ituri; Mbandaka, Equateur; and Kinshasa.