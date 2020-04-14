Security Risk Management: Improving the security and access of response actors, including healthcare workers, through effective security risk management based on humanitarian principles

Humanitarian security risk management allows greater access to and impact for crisisaffected populations through the protection of aid workers, programmes, and organisations.

What is security risk management?

Security risk management refers to the day-to-day management of security risks. Effective security risk management can address operational challenges that impede healthcare actors’ access to communities in need.

All organisations and health service providers have a duty of care towards their staff. This means ensuring that appropriate mitigation measures and support are in place to prevent and respond to security incidents. All staff should be adequately informed of the risks they face in their work and the mitigation measures put in place by their employer. The higher the levels of insecurity, the greater the responsibility that response organisations have towards mitigating the risks faced by their staff.

Programmes and healthcare and administrative staff at all levels have a collective responsibility to manage and reduce risks when they are working in insecure environments.