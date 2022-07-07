Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning Democratic Republic of Congo Discusses Final Report of Group of Experts

SC/14962

On 13 May 2022, the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo briefed the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) in connection with the Group’s final report, which was submitted in pursuance of paragraph 6 of resolution 2582 (2021).

During the briefing, the Coordinator of the Group of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Group’s report. In her statement, the Coordinator highlighted the deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in North Kivu and Ituri. The Coordinator noted the continued violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. The Coordinator also noted that the illicit exploitation of natural resources in eastern DRC had continued to benefit criminal networks. Finally, the Coordinator expressed concerns over the diversion of weapons and ammunition to armed groups.

Following the Coordinator’s briefing, members of the Committee asked questions and exchanged views with members of the Group regarding the findings contained in the final report. Committee members also discussed possible actions proposed by the Chair in connection with the recommendations contained in the final report.