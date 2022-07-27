Security Council Press Statement on United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in Democratic Republic of the Congo

SC/14985

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Ronaldo Costa Filho (Brazil):

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the recent attacks on the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in North Kivu, which resulted in the deaths of three peacekeepers from India and Morocco, as well as in injuries to peacekeepers.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to India and Morocco. They also expressed their condolences to the United Nations and for the civilians who lost their lives. They wished a speedy recovery to injured peacekeepers and civilians.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks and provocations against MONUSCO. They underlined that deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. They called on the Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate these attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice, and to keep the relevant troop-and police-contributing countries informed of the progress consistent with Security Council resolution 2518 (2020). They requested the Secretary General for an update consistent with paragraph 4(a) of Security Council resolution 2589 (2021) on measures undertaken to promote accountability for such acts.

The members of the Security Council called for calm and dialogue in order to resolve the current tensions and to ensure protection of civilians. They encouraged further efforts of the Congolese Government to restore law and order as well as to conduct investigations into the underlying causes of the current tensions and to ensure accountability.

The members of the Security Council called on all parties to cooperate fully with MONUSCO and to remain committed to the full and objective implementation of the Mission’s mandate, in accordance with Security Council resolution 2612 (2021) and under the Status of Forces Agreement with MONUSCO.

The members of the Security Council stressed the importance of MONUSCO having the necessary capacities to fulfil its mandate and promote, including by taking additional measures as appropriate, the safety and security of the United Nations peacekeepers and its operations, pursuant to relevant Security Council resolutions. They underscored that the primary responsibility for the safety and security of United Nations personnel and assets rests with host States and highlighted the importance of engagements and continued communications between MONUSCO and the Congolese Government in this regard, including the efforts to proactively enhance the understanding of MONUSCO’s mandate among the local population, counter disinformation and misinformation and garner trust of the local population.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They reiterated their full support to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Bintou Keita, and for the stabilizing action of MONUSCO, in line with the basic principles of peacekeeping, including consent of the parties, and its mandate as reflected in Security Council resolution 2612 (2021), and expressed their deep appreciation to MONUSCO’s troop- and police-contributing countries.

