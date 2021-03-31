Security Council press statement on situation in Democratic Republic of the Congo

SC/14483

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States):

The members of the Security Council met on 30 March 2021 to discuss the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and activities of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). They were briefed by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General Bintou Keita.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the efforts of President Tshisekedi towards reconciliation and peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They further welcomed the steps he has taken to fight corruption and impunity, and encouraged further action to ensure the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo respects human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The members of the Security Council took note of the efforts towards forming a Government to deliver on President Tshisekedi’s commitments to pursue national unity, strengthen the rule of law, and further political inclusiveness and peacebuilding. They further took note of President Tshisekedi’s intention for that Government to be composed of 30 per cent of women.

The members of the Security Council noted that political stability and security, as well as increased State presence in areas of conflict are critical for the consolidation of sustainable peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They encouraged the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to pursue its efforts in this regard, including by developing and implementing a national disarmament, demobilization and reintegration framework, a security sector reform plan and a comprehensive stabilization and conflict prevention strategy.

The members of the Security Council recalled the importance of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its neighbours working together to tackle insecurity in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo with further political commitment and more integrated approaches, including through economic cooperation and integration, and encouraged further efforts to foster sustainable economic development as a driver for regional peace and to address the root causes of conflict, including the illicit exploitation and trafficking of natural resources, as well as through poverty reduction. They welcomed steps taken by the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region in that regard. They further welcomed the United Nations Strategy for Peace Consolidation, Conflict Prevention and Conflict Resolution in the Great Lakes Region and looked forward to an inclusive articulation of an action plan for its operationalization and implementation.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern at the continuing intercommunal violence and at the increase of armed group activity in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, particularly by the Allied Democratic Forces in North Kivu and Ituri, and numerous local armed groups in South Kivu. They reiterated their condemnation of all armed groups operating in the country, called on all actors to end violence and their violations and abuse of international human rights and international humanitarian law.

The members of the Security Council further expressed concern at the current humanitarian situation, marked by a significant increase in the number of people in need of protection and humanitarian assistance. They called on the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to address the underlying drivers of the current humanitarian situation and on partners to step up their support to the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in tackling these challenges.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their continued support and commitment, in collaboration with regional actors and international partners, for the consolidation of peace, stability and development in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They further reiterated their full support to MONUSCO and to the new Special Representative of the Secretary-General Bintou Keita and encouraged the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to engage on the development of a detailed transition plan for the progressive and phased drawdown of the Mission.

