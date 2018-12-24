Security Council Press Statement on Decision to Postpone Elections in Democratic Republic of Congo

SC/13648

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Kacou Houadja Léon Adom (Côte d’Ivoire):

The members of the Security Council took note of the decision by the National Independent Electoral Commission of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (CENI) to delay until 30 December the presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections previously scheduled for 23 December.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The members of the Security Council expressed their hope that this delay will permit the creation of favourable conditions for the Congolese people to express themselves freely on the 30 December. They called for continuous dialogue and transparency with all political stakeholders during this period in order to ensure trust is maintained until the elections are held.

The members of the Security Council called on all parties to engage peacefully and constructively in the electoral process to ensure transparent, peaceful and credible elections that will result in a transfer of power in accordance with the Congolese Constitution and the 31 December 2016 Agreement.

The members of the Security Council expressed their condolences to the families of the victims, including the Russian pilots, following the crash of a CENI-chartered airplane during electoral preparation operations. They further expressed their support to CENI’s efforts to ensure all logistical preparations are made on time for the election date and reiterated MONUSCO’s [United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo] readiness to provide support if requested.

