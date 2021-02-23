Security Council Press Statement on Attack against World Food Programme Convoy in Democratic Republic of Congo

SC/14444

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Barbara Woodward (United Kingdom):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack perpetrated on 22 February 2021 against two vehicles of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Kibumba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, which resulted in the deaths of the Ambassador of Italy to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a Carabinieri policeman of the Italian Embassy and a staff member of the World Food Programme.

The members of the Security Council extended their condolences to the families of the victims, to the Republic of Italy and to the World Food Programme.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators of these acts to justice.

The members of the Security Council underlined their support for the stabilizing role of the United Nations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They reiterated that their determination to support the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo would not be reduced as a result of this or any other such act.

For information media. Not an official record.