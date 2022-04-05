Security Council Press Statement on Attack against United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo

SC/14855

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Barbara Woodward (United Kingdom):

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the attack on the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) that occurred on 5 April 2022 in Ituri, which resulted in the death of one peacekeeper from Nepal.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the victim and to Nepal. They also expressed their condolences to the United Nations.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks and provocations against MONUSCO. They underlined that deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. The members of the Security Council called on the Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice, and to keep the relevant troop-contributing country informed of the progress.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern at the increase of armed group activity in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They reiterated their condemnation of all armed groups operating in the country, including the Coopérative pour le développement du Congo (CODECO). They called on all actors to end violence and their violations and abuse of international human rights and international humanitarian law.

The members of the Security Council stressed the importance of MONUSCO having the necessary capacities to fulfil its mandate and promote, including by taking additional measures as appropriate, the safety and security of the United Nations peacekeepers and its operations, pursuant to relevant Security Council resolutions. They underscored that the primary responsibility of the safety and security of United Nations personnel and assets rests with host States and highlighted the importance of engagements and communications between MONUSCO and the Congolese Government.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for the stabilizing action of MONUSCO and expressed their deep appreciation to MONUSCO’s troop- and police-contributing countries.