Security Council Press Statement on Attack against United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo

New York: The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the attack on the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) that occurred on 10 May 2021 near Beni (North Kivu), which resulted in the death of one Malawian peacekeeper.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the victim, the Malawian authorities and the United Nations.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks and provocations against MONUSCO. They underlined that deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. The members of the Security Council called on the Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The members of the Security Council stressed the importance of MONUSCO having the necessary capacities to fulfil its mandate and promote the safety and security of the United Nations peacekeepers, pursuant to relevant Security Council resolutions.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for the stabilising action of MONUSCO and its contingents and expressed their deep appreciation to MONUSCO’s troop- and police-contributing countries.

