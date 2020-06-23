Security Council press statement on attack against United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo

SC/14222

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Nicolas de Rivière (France):

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the attack on the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) that occurred on 22 June near Beni (North Kivu), which resulted in the death of one Indonesian peacekeeper and injured another.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the victim, the Indonesian authorities and the United Nations. They wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks and provocations against MONUSCO. They underlined that deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. The members of the Security Council called on the Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for the stabilizing action of MONUSCO and its contingents.

For information media. Not an official record.