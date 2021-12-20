Security Council Extends Mandate for United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2612 (2021)

SC/14743

The Security Council decided today to extend the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), alongside its Force Intervention Brigade, until 20 December 2022, also welcoming President Felix Tshisekedi’s efforts in the political and human rights arenas and demanding that all armed groups immediately cease all forms of violence and other destabilizing activities.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2612 (2021) (to be issued as document S/RES/2612) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council further decided that MONUSCO’s troop ceiling will comprise 13,500 military personnel, 660 military observers and staff officers, 591 police and 1,050 formed police units. It also agreed to the temporary deployment of up to 360 formed police units provided they are replacing military personnel. The Council invited the Secretariat, however, to consider further reduction of MONUSCO’s level of military deployment and area of operations based on the positive evolution of the situation on the ground.

Reaffirming that the protection of civilians must be given priority in decisions about the use of available capacity and resources, the Council decided that MONUSCO’s strategic priorities are to contribute to protecting civilians and to support the stabilization and strengthening of State institutions, along with key governance and security reforms, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also requested MONUSCO to fully account for child protection and gender considerations as cross-cutting issues throughout its mandate, and to monitor the implementation of the arms embargo as described in resolution 2293 (2016).

The Council also expressed serious concern over increased attacks on humanitarian and medical personnel — as well as over impediments to humanitarian access in the eastern part of the country — and demanded that all parties allow and facilitate the full, safe, immediate and unhindered access of humanitarian personnel, equipment and supplies.

Welcoming the Mission’s transition plan based on the joint strategy on the progressive and phased drawdown of MONUSCO endorsed by resolution 2556 (2020), the Council requested the Mission to withdraw from Tanganyika by mid-2022 and to consolidate its footprint in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu — the three provinces where active conflict persists. The 15-member organ further called on MONUSCO to work closely with the United Nations country team to identify ways to address gaps in capabilities to prepare for the Mission’s exit and underscored the need to progressively transfer MONUSCO’s tasks to the Government, the country team and other relevant stakeholders.

The meeting began at 10:04 a.m. and ended at 10:06 a.m.

