Security Council 1533 Committee Meets with Group of Experts on Democratic Republic of Congo

SC/13644

21 DECEMBER 2018

SECURITY COUNCIL

On 6 December 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo received a briefing from the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo in connection with the Group’s midterm report in pursuance of paragraph 4 of resolution 2424 (2018).

During the meeting, the Coordinator of the Group expressed concerns regarding the increasing tensions among countries in the Great Lakes region. He emphasized the urgency of restoring cooperation and trust among neighbouring countries. Violations of the arms embargo had been reported in the absence of notifications by Member States to the Committee. Armed groups and elements of the FARDC continued to benefit from the illegal exploitation of natural resources. Further, the Coordinator highlighted ongoing recruitment by armed groups of mainly young men from foreign countries. Finally, he reported on severe cases of sexual violence ongoing in the DRC and stressed the importance of providing assistance to victims of sexual violence.

Committee members welcomed the briefing and expressed their support for the work of the Group.

