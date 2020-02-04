Security challenge: Sexual violence and abuse - Recommendations for work in the DRC in the context of the Ebola emergency response 2019-20

All response activities relating to sexual violence and abuse should be survivour-centred. This means that the survivor has control over all decisions relating to the incident. The only exception to this approach would be if the survivor’s wishes place the survivor or others at risk of harm.

Context and key challenges

Using open sources, key informant interviews and data shared by response actors, Insecurity Insight has identified a heightened risk of sexual violence and abuse against civilians and local healthcare workers in the DRC. In eastern DRC, evidence on sexual violence suggests that:

• locals are at greatest risk;

• perpetrators cannot easily be held accountable;

• national and international response actors are not targets of sexual violence, but may be at heightened risk if caught up in larger security attacks; and

• local healthcare workers are at risk of sexual harassment and sexual abuse by superiors who demand sexual favours in exchange for improved work conditions.

Sexual violence is a reality in the DRC. Documenting cases can be difficult both practically and emotionally. Sexual violence is often committed during attacks on civilians. Reporting can be deeply distressing for the survivors, who have to relive the trauma and face shame and stigma.

Sexual violence is widespread among civilians in the Ebola-affected eastern regions. Armed militia groups have been known to target women and girls while they are walking to school or collecting firewood. State actors, including the armed forces and police, are also reported to have targeted individuals, including during detention in police custody.

Security strategy

The exact reasons for incidents of sexual violence and abuse will vary from case to case.

Preventing and responding to such attacks requires a combination of acceptance, protection and deterrence strategies. It is important that organisations are appropriately prepared to respond to an incident of sexual violence against or abuse of a staff member.

Response organisations can use three security strategies in humanitarian settings:

• Acceptance involves building a safe operating environment through the approval, consent and cooperation of communities, local authorities and other stakeholders in the operational area.

• Protection involves reducing risk by reducing the vulnerability of the organisation and its employees, e.g. through the use of walls, fences and armoured vehicles..

• Deterrence involves reducing risk by containing external threats through the use of counter-threats, e.g. obtaining armed protection and exercising diplomatic/political leverage.

Most response organisations will adopt a combination of these approaches, based on what they perceive as being appropriate to a particular setting. However, it is important to remember that the behaviour and approach of a response actor will impact future efforts to develop community acceptance, e.g. the use of armed protection.