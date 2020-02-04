Security challenge: Abduction of health workers - Recommendations for work in the DRC in the context of the Ebola emergency response 2019-20

In September 2019, suspected Mai Mai militia entered a hospital in Mususa commune,

Butembo, and kidnapped a doctor and two nurses. The doctor was reportedly tortured and threatened with death in retaliation for collaborating with Ebola responders.

context and key challenges

Using open sources, key informant interviews and data shared by response actors, Insecurity Insight has identified a heightened risk of the abduction of healthcare workers in the DRC.

• In 2019, at least 14 healthcare workers were abducted in the DRC.

• Abductions occurred while individuals travelled to and from intervention sites, at healthcare facilities or during wider assaults on the area.

• The majority of abductions took place in North Kivu.

• Many healthcare workers in the area work in constant fear of abduction and physical harm.

• Around half of those who were abducted were released within a few hours.

• The status of at least four healthcare workers remains unknown.

Security strategy

The exact reasons for abductions will vary from case to case. However, some abductions may be motivated by community or other stakeholders’ mistrust of and resentment towards response actors, or are part of a larger strategy by particular stakeholders to undermine response activities for political, economic or other reasons.

Preventing and responding to such attacks requires a combination of acceptance, protection and deterrence strategies. It is important that organisations are appropriately prepared to respond to the possible abduction of a staff member.