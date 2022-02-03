Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attacks by Militia on Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Democratic Republic of Congo as ‘Reprehensible’

SG/SM/21130

3 FEBRUARY 2022

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attacks by Coopérative pour le développement du Congo (CODECO) militias on the Savo camp for internally displaced persons in Ituri province, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The attacks left at least 58 civilians dead and 36 injured.

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) deployed a patrol to the site and exchanged fire with the assailants. The Mission conducted joint operations with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the CONGO (FARDC) into the morning hours of 2 February, pushing the assailants out of the area and securing the site to prevent further attacks.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. He calls on the Congolese authorities to investigate these incidents and bring those responsible to justice, noting the reprehensible nature of these attacks on a site where civilians who had already been displaced by conflict had sought protection and humanitarian assistance.

The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations, through his Special Representative in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will continue to support the Congolese Government and people in their efforts to bring about peace and stability.

