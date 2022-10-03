Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack against United Nations Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo

SG/SM/21504

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack, on 30 September, against a company operating base of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in Minembwe, South Kivu, by suspected Twirwaneho combatants. The attack resulted in the death of one Pakistani peacekeeper.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper and to the Government and people of Pakistan.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime under international law. He calls on the Congolese authorities to investigate this incident and swiftly bring those responsible to justice.

The Secretary-General reaffirms that the United Nations, through his Special Representative in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will continue to support the Congolese Government and people in their efforts to bring about peace and stability in the east of the country.