Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Attack on Camp for Internally Displaced in Democratic Republic of Congo

SG/SM/20755

1 JUNE 2021

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns yesterday’s attacks by suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The attacks, which targeted internally displaced persons’ camps near the towns of Boga in Irumu territory, Ituri Province, and Tchabi, in North Kivu Province, left at least 55 civilians dead and many others injured.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. He calls on the Congolese authorities to investigate these incidents and bring those responsible to justice.

A quick-reaction force from the UN Mission in the country, MONUSCO (United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo), has been deployed to the affected areas, while peacekeepers assisted the wounded, including with medical evacuations.

The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations, through his Special Representative in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will continue to support the Congolese Government and people in their efforts to bring about peace and stability in the east of the country.

