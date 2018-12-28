Secretary-General Calls upon All Actors in Democratic Republic of Congo to Ensure Violence-Free Environment for Upcoming Elections

SG/SM/19420

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

As the Democratic Republic of the Congo prepares for presidential, legislative and provincial elections on 30 December, the Secretary-General calls on the authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, political leaders on all sides, the Commission électorale nationale indépendante and civil society to continue working together to ensure an environment free of violence so that all eligible voters can cast their ballots peacefully on election day.

The Secretary-General further encourages citizens to seize this historic opportunity to participate in the consolidation of the country’s democratic institutions.

The Secretary-General reminds all actors that they have a critical role to play in preventing electoral violence, by refraining from any form of provocation and showing maximum restraint in their words and actions. He also calls on everyone to protect and ensure safe access to health facilities in Ebola impacted areas.

The Secretary-General reiterates the continued commitment of the United Nations to support a peaceful transition of power in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.