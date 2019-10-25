25 Oct 2019

Secretary-General Appoints David McLachlan-Karr of Australia Deputy Special Representative Democratic Republic of Congo Stabilization Mission

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 25 Oct 2019 View Original

SG/A/1920-BIO/5280-PKO/801

Biographical note

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of David McLachlan-Karr of Australia as his Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), where he will also serve as United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator.

Mr. McLachlan-Karr brings to the position 26 years of development and humanitarian experience with the United Nations. He has served in a wide range of emergency field assignments including Somalia, the Caucasus, Kosovo, Darfur, Timor‑Leste and Iraq. From 2004 to 2016, he served as United Nations Resident Coordinator and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative at various posts in Venezuela, Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone and Jordan.

Mr. McLachlan-Karr was seconded to the World Economic Forum as a Senior Adviser in 2016. In 2017, he was appointed to the position of Deputy Special Representative and Resident Coordinator in Guinea-Bissau, a position he held until his appointment as Deputy Special Representative ad interim with MONUSCO in June 2019.

Prior to joining the United Nations in 1993, Mr. McLachlan-Karr was an Australian diplomat.

Born in 1961, he holds a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Cambridge and a bachelor’s degree in international relations and law from the University of Queensland.

For information media. Not an official record.

This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1885-BIO/5221 of 27 June 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.