Second Death in Recently Reported Ebola Disease Resurgence in The DRC

Thursday February 11, 2021: A second Ebola Virus Disease death has been confirmed in the recently reported resurgence of the bug in Butembo in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This marks the 12th EVD outbreak. “It is unfortunate that both cases in the recent outbreak have been discovered after the people have died. What this means is that we are not clear about the magnitude of what we could be dealing with,” says Anne-Marie Connor, World Vision’s National Director to the DRC. “What we are doing is to urgently alert communities about this resurgence, call for community vigilance by reporting likely cases, going to hospital when unwell, regularly washing hands with soap, in addition to embracing other standard operating procedures,” she added.

Butembo was one of the epicentres of the 10th EVD epidemic, which ended in June 2020, and is still the second-worst outbreak of the disease on record. It is also remembered to have infected more children than previous outbreaks, and thousands continue to suffer separation, life as orphans, fear, and death from easy-to-treat disease, in this conflict-affected region of the country.

On Sunday, the health ministry announced that a new case was detected in the town of Biena near the city of Butembo, and the infected person had died. The second death, also a woman, is said to be from Ngubi village 3 kilometres from the Health centre of Masoya in Butembo.

“An outbreak of such a highly contagious disease, in a region already experiencing mass people movements due to violent spikes of conflict that have recently affected nearly 26,000 families, is worrisome,” says World Vision’s National Director Anne-Marie Connor. “Children living in these areas need immediate action to avoid the effects of a likely confluence of Ebola, COVID19 and conflict, in a country where we are also seeking funding to address needs of nearly 100,000 refugees fleeing the post-election violence in the Central African Republic. The humanitarian demands are complex,” she adds.

These reports of new cases of Ebola come at a time when World Vision is launching a USD 5.5 million appeal and response to address the most urgent needs of families affected by conflict in Beni, Butembo and Oicha as well as those of refugees and host communities in the North West areas of North and South Ubangi.

“It is important for us to remember that this is unfolding within a varied context of COVID19, which demands that whatever form of response we adapt to respond needs factor in this pandemic,” the organisation's Director of Programmes in Eastern DRC, David Munkley, explains.

World Vision continues to work with partners on the ground to offer psychosocial support, water sanitation and hygiene, food security and livelihood assistance to nearly 700,000 people in communities around Beni, Butembo, Oicha which have suffered Ebola and perpetual conflict. Spokespersons are available on request.