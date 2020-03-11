ScholarForum: Reflections from Africa: Essays and creative works by Open Society Scholarship Programs’ grantees and alumni

Starting in 2011, the Open Society Scholarship Programs offered masters degrees to individuals committed to positive social change in Africa. Three years later, the program extended support to African doctoral students and faculty members to enable them to carry out international academic mobility. The 19th edition of the ScholarForum incorporates the voices of our African alumni, with articles spanning issues of folk media in Ethiopia to how people with disabilities in Zambia can have a greater influence on the laws that directly affect them.

The 19th edition also features the voices of two alumni who provide updates on education in Myanmar, and on projects in Egypt that are changing entrenched norms around women’s rights. We conclude this edition of ScholarForum with a Q&A by Scholarship Programs alumni, describing social work projects for marginalized populations in Central Asia and offering advice to current Scholarship Programs participants.