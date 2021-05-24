Saddened by Deadly Volcano Eruption in Democratic Republic of Congo, Secretary-General Says United Nations Providing Humanitarian Aid, Peacekeepers Mobilizing Air Assets

SG/SM/20741

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life and damage caused by the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano near Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 22 May. He expresses his deepest sympathies with the families of those who have been affected and with the Government and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Secretary-General is concerned that this disaster comes at a time of increased humanitarian needs in the region, fuelled by insecurity and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its health and socioeconomic impact. The United Nations and the broader humanitarian community are already working to support the Government’s efforts to assist those affected by the eruption, through the provision of emergency humanitarian aid. The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has also mobilized its air assets to monitor the situation and is working with the authorities to ensure that the population is kept informed of all related developments.