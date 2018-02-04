SADC, EU agree to find a common ground in supporting the DRC Electoral Process

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the European Union (EU) Delegation to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) agreed to continue working together objectively in supporting the DRC in the ongoing electoral process.

Speaking at the meeting between SADC and the EU Delegation in Kinshasa, the Executive Secretary of SADC, Her Excellency Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax called on the EU and other international development partners in the DRC to work closely and objectively with the DRC in support of the ongoing electoral activities that are geared towards holding elections on 23rd December, 2018 as per the Electoral Calendar released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

Dr Tax said it was pleasing to note that the EU Delegation to the DRC is committed to ensuring that the DRC holds democratic and peaceful elections to the satisfaction and to the benefit of Congolese.

In this regard, the Executive Secretary of SADC, H.E. Dr. Tax, appealed to the EU and all international development partners in the DRC to be objective and impartial in their undertakings and support the electoral process in a manner that will ensure peaceful and credible elections.

On his part, the EU Head of Delegation to the DRC, His Excellency Ambassador Bart Ouvry thanked the Executive Secretary for undertaking the mission to the DRC to assess and appreciate the political situation and the progress made. The Ambassador called on SADC to continue supporting the DRC as a regional body, to ensure that elections are held as planned.