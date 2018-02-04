04 Feb 2018

SADC, EU agree to find a common ground in supporting the DRC Electoral Process

Report
from Southern African Development Community
Published on 03 Feb 2018 View Original

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the European Union (EU) Delegation to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) agreed to continue working together objectively in supporting the DRC in the ongoing electoral process.

Speaking at the meeting between SADC and the EU Delegation in Kinshasa, the Executive Secretary of SADC, Her Excellency Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax called on the EU and other international development partners in the DRC to work closely and objectively with the DRC in support of the ongoing electoral activities that are geared towards holding elections on 23rd December, 2018 as per the Electoral Calendar released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

Dr Tax said it was pleasing to note that the EU Delegation to the DRC is committed to ensuring that the DRC holds democratic and peaceful elections to the satisfaction and to the benefit of Congolese.

In this regard, the Executive Secretary of SADC, H.E. Dr. Tax, appealed to the EU and all international development partners in the DRC to be objective and impartial in their undertakings and support the electoral process in a manner that will ensure peaceful and credible elections.

On his part, the EU Head of Delegation to the DRC, His Excellency Ambassador Bart Ouvry thanked the Executive Secretary for undertaking the mission to the DRC to assess and appreciate the political situation and the progress made. The Ambassador called on SADC to continue supporting the DRC as a regional body, to ensure that elections are held as planned.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.