Running Out of Time: Elections in DR Congo

On September 14, 2018, The Sentry published an investigative report examining allegations of corruption and other red flags in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (Congo) current electoral process. The report – which is now available in French – calls for increased financial pressures, in the form of anti-money laundering measures, more robust implementation of existing sanctions, and additional network sanctions designations targeting members of Kabila’s inner circle such as senior financial facilitators, their companies, and the commercial enablers that continue to do business with the regime. These measures should be utilized both as a means of ensuring a credible, democratic transition of power in December 2018 and as a means of laying the ground for an accountable, transparent government and, ultimately, the dismantlement of a violent kleptocratic system that currently holds the country hostage.

In the nearly four weeks since the publication of this report, the Kabila government has continued to demonstrate a lack of willingness to facilitate a credible electoral process by continuing to push for the use of electronic voting machines despite identified security vulnerabilities and calls from leading civil society groups, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and others to abandon the machines in favor of a more credible and transparent paper ballot system. Opposition and civil society groups have also alleged that the Constitutional Court’s ruling to exclude several major opposition leaders from the final list of presidential candidates and the government’s steps to block other candidates from entering the country is biased. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, Kabila categorically rejected any international assistance for the elections and decried alleged foreign interference in the electoral process. Observers and technical experts express doubt that the Congolese government has the capacity to deploy electoral materials and personnel within the time remaining before election day. Although the UN Peacekeeping Mission in the Congo (MONUSCO)’s current mandate includes provisions for logistic and technical support for the electoral process, the Congolese government continues to refuse to share information with the mission so that it can provide this support.

On September 17, the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, a United Kingdom-based democracy and governance institution, released 15 recommendations regarding how to address potential security vulnerabilities in the electronic voting machines. The Foundation caveated that these recommendations were limited to “the characteristics of material and software that were brought to our attention by the National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI)” and cautioned that the recommendations did not constitute a certification or full security audit. In response, the CENI said it had corrected “some” of the vulnerabilities identified by the Foundation without elaborating which it had addressed and reemphasized that it remains committed to using the machines on election day. Civil society groups, including the Comité Laïc de Coordination, which works closely with the Catholic Church, have called for the use of paper ballots as a critical component of electoral credibility and repeated calls for an independent audit of the voter rolls.

On September 19, the CENI released a final list of presidential candidates. Opposition candidates Adolphe Muzito, Moise Katumbi, and Jean-Pierre Bemba, were excluded from the list. Opposition groups and observers have alleged that the Constitutional Court, which is the judicial body with the power to confirm or deny candidate eligibility, is biased in favor of the ruling majority party. Opposition candidates have also faced barriers to entering the country to register their candidacy or take part in political activities.

In his address to the UN General Assembly on September 25, Kabila reiterated his refusal to accept any international assistance for the elections and called for an exit of MONUSCO peacekeeping forces from Congo despite a recent uptick of violence in Ebola-affected communities in northeastern Congo. The Congolese delegation accompanying Kabila to New York went on to boycott two events , including a ministerial meeting convened specifically to discuss current the current humanitarian, security, and political challenges facing the country.

These developments reinforce The Sentry’s past findings and indicate that the Kabila regime has no intention of holding a credible election. They fuel concerns that the Kabila regime’s broader strategy is to maintain control from behind the scenes in order to protect its financial interests.

Some in the international community appear ready to accept elections without Kabila and without widespread violence as a good enough outcome. A willingness to accept the lowest possible standards would send a bigger message that the international community is not serious about confronting the grand corruption that fuels conflict in Congo and the region more broadly. The international community still has time to act and ensure that Congo’s December 2018 elections are both credible and a critical step toward much-needed reform that leads to increased accountability and transparency writ large. The United States, United Nations, European Union, African Union, and Southern African Development Community (SADC) have a major opportunity to take greater action to help incentivize Congo’s leaders to have a more credible process and to enact much needed anti-corruption reforms.

The United States, European Union, U.N. Security Council, and SADC should act now to send a clear message that the status quo is no longer acceptable via the strategic use of sanctions and anti-money laundering measures. The longer policy makers wait, the more difficult it will be to positively influence the situation. With less than three months before Congo’s scheduled Election Day, time is running out.