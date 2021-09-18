Revised Emergency Appeal: Emergency Appeal: Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda | Mount Nyiragongo Eruption: Complex Multi-hazard Emergency, Appeal №: MDRNYIRA21

The emergency appeal funding requirement is revised downwards from 11.6 million Swiss francs to 4 million Swiss Francs, with an outstanding 1.64 million Swiss francs required to assist the Democratic Republic of Congo Red Cross (DRC RC) and Rwanda Red Cross (RRC) in supporting the communities affected by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in late May 2021. This is in line with the current strategy and the situation where no further eruption of the volcano has been observed and the provincial authorities have approved the gradual return of the displaced people to Goma.

The significant decrease in the funding requirements is mainly due to how this humanitarian situation has evolved. Mount Nyiragongo erupted on 22 May which caused the displacement of approximately 450,000 people. While the context analysis and scenario planning were anticipating a long-term displacement and a dire humanitarian situation for IDPs, the reality is that by the beginning of June, the Government of DRC announced a gradual return to take place in less than a month. As a result, by end of June 80% of the displaced population had returned. Therefore, the level of needs and support required largely reduced in just a few weeks.

The Revised Emergency Appeal continues to target 83,330 people – 70,000 in DRC and 13,330 in Rwanda (increased from 10,000 people) for a period of 12 months focusing on the following:

1. Democratic Republic of Congo a) Shelter – (Kibati--part of Nyiragongo health district) - focus will be on the construction of 500 transitional shelters for IDPs.

b) Health – (Health districts: Goma, Nyiragongo, Karisimbi, Kiroche, Minova) - the disaster-affected households will be provided Psychosocial Support (PSS) sessions, messages on prevention of diseases such as COVID-19, cholera, malaria, polio (other preventable infections) nutrition and vaccines. Mosquito nets will also be distributed. There will be implementation of community-based surveillance activities.

c) WASH – (Kibati--part of Nyiragongo health district) - there will be rehabilitation of latrines and rainwater harvesting systems in the collective centres where IDPs are currently located. There will also be hygiene promotion activities.

d) Protection gender and inclusion – (Kibati--part of Nyiragongo health district) - information on Prevention and Response to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) will be shared with all community members (both the IDPs and the surrounding community) with a focus on the identification of protection mechanisms

2. Rwanda – Rubavu district - Gisenyi, Rugerero, Rubavu and Nyamyumba

a) Shelter –- provision of rent for 330 households and provision of cash for repairs for 274 households. Cash for work will form part of the shelter strategy in Rwanda and will support rebuilding 855 households.

b) Health – provision of PSS sessions, messaging on prevention of diseases such as COVID-19, cholera and malaria, diphtheria, polio, measles (other preventable infections) nutrition and vaccines for the disaster-affected households. Mosquito nets will also be distributed. Community-based surveillance activities in the affected areas c) WASH – there will be cash transfer for the construction of latrines to 100 homes that were damaged during the disaster (and which compose a portion of the 274 households that will be repaired), water treatment methods, basic hygiene and menstrual hygiene measures.

d) Livelihoods – cash support will be given to farmer households to enable them to restart their livelihood activities. Their farms had been destroyed by the lava flow/dust.

e) Protection, gender, and inclusion – PSEA information will be shared with the affected community in Rubavu.