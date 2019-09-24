Responding to the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo: September update

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) is in the grips of its worst-ever Ebola outbreak. It is unfolding in a region affected by a two decades-long conflict that has deprived millions of even the most basic needs and services. On top of this, there is an ongoing measles and cholera outbreak in the country, including in Ebola-affected areas. Malaria is endemic and access to safe water is limited. These are priorities for the affected communities and must be priorities for the responders.

The risk of further spread to additional provinces and in neighbouring countries including Uganda, Rwanda and elsewhere, remains very high.

The Red Cross Movement is at the forefront of the response with more than 1,400 trained volunteers providing vital support to communities. These volunteers often live and work in the communities affected by Ebola and understand the local culture and context best.

The DRC Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have been supporting victims of armed conflict and violence in North Kivu and Ituri for many years, with offices in Beni and Bunia. Since 2008, the ICRC runs protection programmes and assists victims of armed conflict and violence.