22 May 2019

Responding to the Ebola crisis in DR Congo

Report
from Trócaire
22 May 2019

Priya Joshi

Trócaire is supporting 150,000 people affected by the second largest Ebola outbreak in history.

Trócaire has recently been awarded a grant of €348,558 from Irish Aid to respond to the ongoing Ebola outbreak that is affecting the DRC.

This outbreak, is the second largest Ebola outbreak in history after the one in West Africa in 2014-16, and is concentrated in north-east DRC’s North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

A significant challenge faced by organisations in DRC is the high level of community resistance and a lack of trust towards medical teams, clinics, and in general toward the Ebola response.

Working with our local partners: Caritas Wamba, Caritas Bunia and CVAP, Trócaire has been working on the Ebola response in Ituri District since September 2018. One of our successes so far is that we have not experienced the same community resistance that is happening elsewhere because our local partners have been working with these communities for years and, because our response is led by these communities.

Some of these communities are part of our Women’s Empowerment programme, our Sustainable Livelihoods programme, as well as our Humanitarian response programme which are all supported by Irish Aid.

This new project aims to reach over 150,000 people living across 24 high-risk heath areas in Ituri province, north-eastern DRC.

We thank the Irish people for their continued support and solidarity.

