Responding to the Ebola Crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Episcopal Relief & Development, in coordination with the Anglican Alliance, is supporting local partners in eight dioceses of the Anglican Church of the Congo on a response to the Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Since August 2018, the Ebola virus has claimed more than 2,100 lives in the North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces of the DRC. This outbreak is the most lethal in the country’s history, however, more than 1,050 people have been diagnosed and successfully treated and the transmission of new cases appears to be slowing down.

With the support of Episcopal Relief & Development, the Anglican Church of the Congo is taking practical steps to prevent the spread of the disease. The Church is building on their humanitarian and medical networks to target eight of the affected dioceses to raise awareness of Ebola. The coalition of church leaders has developed a resource for community leaders which will be used to train 240 community leaders about the disease and the necessary prevention measures. Regional radio broadcasts will also help raise awareness with contextual messaging.

Additionally, the Church has begun vaccinating people who may have been exposed to the virus. The affected dioceses are also working to equip health facilities, churches and markets with hand-washing devices, disinfectants and hygiene kits as a preventative measure against the spread of the virus.

“The disease caused by the Ebola virus is extremely serious and contagious,” said Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer, Disaster Response and Risk Reduction for Episcopal Relief & Development. “I am grateful that our partners in the Democratic Republic of Congo have taken such concrete and practical steps to help prevent disease transmission and to educate their communities about the disease.”

Please continue to pray for the communities impacted by the Ebola crisis. Learn more about Episcopal Relief & Development’s integrated approach and long term partnerships to create lasting change, click here. To learn more about a faith-based response to epidemics, click here.

