Reporting sexual violence by state bodies or conflict actors and affecting IDPs and refugees - July 2020

Africa

Burundi

09 July 2020: In Bujumbura city, Bujumbura Mairie province, an unidentified armed group abducted and raped a female lawyer. Source:

ACLED1 07 July 2020: In Gakoni city, Giteranyi commune, Muyinga province, communal or provincial government administrators attacked and raped a 14-year-old girl. Source: ACLED1

Democratic Republic of the Congo

02 July 2020: In Karagba and Kakwa villages, Aru terrirory, Ituri province, five women were sexually assaulted by South Sudanesde military forces. More than 50 houses were burned. Source: ACLED1 06 July 2020: In Walikale territory, North Kivu province, Nyatura Domi three women were raped, and two men killed in an attack on Matenge village by Collective of Movements for Change (CMC) militants who also stole livestock and other goods. Source: Kivu Security 16 July 2020: In Biakato city, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, two FARDC soldiers raped a 15-year-old girl after breaking into her home.

Both suspects were reportedly arrested. Source: ACLED1 16 July 2020: In Gombaniro village, Uvira territory, South Kivu province, unidentified armed men kidnapped and raped two women in their field. Source: Kivu Security 18 July 2020: In Ukareba village, Djugu territory, Ituri province,

Coalition of Congolese Democrats (CODECO) militiamen raped seven women during an attack on the village. Source: ACLED1

South Sudan

11 July 2020: In Amethdual village, Cueibet county, Lakes state, seven South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) soldiers raped two women and a 10-year-old girl. Two perpetrators were reportedly arrested. Source: ACLED1 19 July 2020: In Unity state, sexual violence including rape is occurring more and more frequently inside Yida Refugee camp. Source:

Dabanga Sudan

Sudan

01 July 2020: In Nyala city, South Darfur state, a woman was raped by three men in army uniforms, suspected to be Sudanese Armed Forces.

Source: ACLED1 17 July 2020: In Kutum locality, North Darfur state, two female IDPs were raped by militiamen north-east of Kassab IDP Camp. Source:

ACLED1