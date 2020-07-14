Reporting Sexual Violence By state bodies or conflict actors and affecting IDPs and refugees - June 2020

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

08 June 2020: In Bushenge village, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, FDLR-FOCA rebels reportedly killed one of their members who was attempting to rape a woman. Source: Kivu Security Tracker

13 June 2020: Near Badengaido town, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, an FARDC soldier abducted and robbed 13 civilians, and raped two women. The soldier was arrested by his FARDC superiors two days later. Source: ACLED and Election-Net

23 June 2020: In the villages of Kasiki and Mukeberwa, Lubero territory, North Kivu, a Mai-Mai FPP commander known as Kabido reportedly raped two women. Source: Kivu Security Tracker

Mali

05 June 2020: In Sondogo village, Douentza cercle, Mopti region, unidentified militants abducted and gang-raped a 14-year-old girl in a forest, before abandoning her outside the village. Source: Twitter

09 June 2020: In Hore-Wendou village, Mopti region, suspected militants on motorcycles physically assaulted a woman for not being fully covered, before gang-raping her. Source: Twitter

Rwanda

Around 12 June 2020: In Rugarama village, Bugesera district, Eastern province, two soldiers attacked and injured civilians and raped an unspecified number of women. The soldiers were arrested later.

Source: ACLED

South Sudan

Around 06 - 07 June 2020: In Laso Payam locality, Yei River county,

Central Equatoria state, three South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) soldiers’ gang-raped a 14-year-old girl. One soldier was arrested a few days later. Source: Radio Miraya

Sudan

12 June 2020: In Tairo village, Central Darfur state, a woman and four of her daughters were raped during fighting between two factions of the Sudan Liberation Army. Source: UNAMID

Around 22 June 2020: In El Fashir city, North Darfur state, reports indicate that an increasing number of militiamen and armed security forces have been raping displaced women and girls as they leave their camp for work. Source: Dabanga Sudan