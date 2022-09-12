Report of the team of international experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (A/HRC/51/60)

Human Rights Council

Fifty-first session

12 September–7 October 2022

Agenda item 10

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 48/20 of 11 October 2021, which renewed the mandate of the team of international experts on the situation in Kasai and extended it to cover the entire territory of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Council requested the team of international experts to submit its final report to the Council, in the framework of an interactive dialogue, at its fifty-first session and to present it with an oral update at its forty-ninth session. The implementation of this expanded mandate comes as the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is gradually withdrawing from Tanganyika Province after having withdrawn from the provinces of Kasai and Kasai Central.

Under its expanded mandate, the team of international experts conducted four field visits and organized a workshop on the status and prospects of transitional justice in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights and the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The visits and the workshop allowed the team of international experts to develop a clearer understanding of the challenges and opportunities arising from the introduction of a system of transitional justice that will facilitate a break with past cycles of conflict, reconciliation among different population groups and observance of the rule of law, as a means of protecting the gains to be made under the planned reforms.

These challenges include the cross-border nature of conflicts, insecurity and illegal resource exploitation. Moreover, long-standing intercommunal conflicts have been reignited, often as a smokescreen to draw attention away from the unlawful exploitation of the country’s agricultural, mining and land resources by armed groups. The country is experiencing conflicts of an exceptionally violent nature, involving instances of rape and sexual violence, while the State is struggling to provide all citizens with the protection to which they are entitled. These conflicts are fuelled by hate speech and calls for violence and discrimination. Combined with widespread poverty, a high level of youth unemployment and a lack of jobs and economic opportunities, the conflicts have led to an increase in crime and exposed young people to exploitation by armed groups and militias, including groups affiliated with political parties. These circumstances are a ticking time bomb, especially during election periods.

Although sincere, the Government’s efforts and initiatives to promote disarmament, community reintegration, reparation for victims, the fight against impunity and security and justice sector reforms require enhanced coordination with adequate communication and greater national funding, with support from foreign partners, if they are to achieve their stated objectives.

Impunity for the violations of human rights and international humanitarian law documented in the report on the mapping exercise and in subsequent reports of the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office and of Human Rights Council experts, the resumption of attacks by the Mouvement du 23 mars (M23) and the beginning of the Nairobi process facilitated by the States members of the East African Community have demonstrated that it is essential to take account of the cross-border aspects of the conflicts and of transitional justice.

To promote dialogue and reflection on how the Democratic Republic of the Congo can meet this set of challenges, the team of international experts organized, together with the Ministry of Human Rights and the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office, a workshop on transitional justice, the outcomes of which will be taken into account by an expanded scientific committee that will be set up to propose a paper on the national transitional justice policy.

Lastly, the team of international experts offers its conclusions and makes recommendations with a view to strengthening current and future activities.