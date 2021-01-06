Report of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo (S/2020/1214)

By its resolution 1493 (2003), the Security Council imposed an arms embargo on all foreign and Congolese armed groups and militias operating in the territory of North and South Kivu and Ituri and on groups not party to the Comprehensive and All-Inclusive Agreement on the Transition in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

By its resolution 1533 (2004), the Council established the Committee and requested the Secretary-General, in consultation with the Committee, to establish a group of experts to monitor the implementation of the arms embargo. The scope of the embargo was subsequently amended several times; most significantly, by paragraph 2 of its resolution 1807 (2008), the Council determined that the measures on arms no longer applied to the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. By paragraph 3 (a) of the same resolution, the Council also clarified that the measures on arms would not apply to supplies of arms and related materiel and technical training and assistance intended solely for support of or use by the United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. By paragraph 1 of its resolution 2136 (2014), the Council decided that the measures on arms would not apply to the supply of arms and related materiel, in addition to assistance, advice or training, intended solely for the support of or use by the African Union Regional Task Force. The arms embargo similarly does not apply to supplies of protective clothing or non-lethal military equipment intended solely for humanitarian or protective use.