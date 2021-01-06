DR Congo
Report of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo (S/2020/1214)
I. Introduction
The present report of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo covers the period from 1 January to 31 December 2020.
The Bureau of the Committee consisted of Abdou Abarry (Niger) as Chair and representatives of Estonia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as Vice-Chairs.
II. Background
By its resolution 1493 (2003), the Security Council imposed an arms embargo on all foreign and Congolese armed groups and militias operating in the territory of North and South Kivu and Ituri and on groups not party to the Comprehensive and All-Inclusive Agreement on the Transition in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
By its resolution 1533 (2004), the Council established the Committee and requested the Secretary-General, in consultation with the Committee, to establish a group of experts to monitor the implementation of the arms embargo. The scope of the embargo was subsequently amended several times; most significantly, by paragraph 2 of its resolution 1807 (2008), the Council determined that the measures on arms no longer applied to the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. By paragraph 3 (a) of the same resolution, the Council also clarified that the measures on arms would not apply to supplies of arms and related materiel and technical training and assistance intended solely for support of or use by the United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. By paragraph 1 of its resolution 2136 (2014), the Council decided that the measures on arms would not apply to the supply of arms and related materiel, in addition to assistance, advice or training, intended solely for the support of or use by the African Union Regional Task Force. The arms embargo similarly does not apply to supplies of protective clothing or non-lethal military equipment intended solely for humanitarian or protective use.
By its resolution 1596 (2005), the Security Council imposed targeted travel and financial measures on individuals and entities designated by the Committee as violating the arms embargo. In subsequent resolutions, the Council gradually expanded the criteria based upon which an individual or entity may be designated for targeted sanctions to include political and military leaders who impede the disarmament process, use children in armed conflict or target children or women in situations of armed conflict.
The Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo initially consisted of four experts, a number that was increased to five experts by the Security Council in its resolution 1596 (2005) and then again increased to six experts by the Council in its resolution 1952 (2010). The Group’s mandate was most recently extended by the Council in its resolution 2528 (2020).
