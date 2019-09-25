EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is dealing with the world’s second largest outbreak of Ebola. As of end August 2019, more than 3,000 cases of Ebola had been recorded, including over 2,000 deaths.

The DRC shares its borders with nine countries and there is regular cross-border movement of people, goods and services in the region. Combined with weaknesses in national health systems, the nine neighbouring countries are at very high risk for an Ebola outbreak.

This risk has become evident in recent months. In June 2019, three members of a family from the DRC crossed the border into Uganda; all three subsequently died of Ebola.

In July 2019, an Ebola case was reported in the DRC near the border with South Sudan and another was confirmed in Goma, after arriving from Butembo, a previous epicentre.

In August 2019, cases were confirmed in a third province of DRC, South Kivu, near the border with Burundi.

In reflection of the growing risks and based on the advice of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak in the DRC a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 17 July 2019.

To assist the DRC’s nine neighbours with advancing critical preparedness measures, the United Nations has developed this Regional Ebola Preparedness: Overview of Needs and Requirements July - December 2019. The Regional Overview serves as a complement to the Integrated Strategy to Respond to Ebola Virus: Ituri and North Kivu Provinces for the DRC, covering the same period.

Together, the two documents present the full scope of actions and funding required to respond to the current Ebola outbreak in the DRC, to prevent it from spreading further, and to drive the response towards zero cases. The generous financial and in-kind contributions provided by national and international partners to the many actors working in support of Ebola preparedness has been a key factor in the progress made thus far.

The nine countries included in this Regional Overview are categorized into two groups, based on risk level:

• Priority 1 (based on proximity to areas where cases have been reported and large-scale movement of goods and people across borders): Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda.

• Priority 2 (all other countries neighbouring the DRC): Angola, Central African Republic.

Republic of Congo (RoC), Tanzania and Zambia.

This document presents a consolidated summary of urgent activities required to advance preparedness, as elaborated in each country’s national plan, with a particular focus on Priority 1 countries. It presents the estimated requirements, needs and gaps for each of the Priority 1 countries, and a summary for Priority 2 countries, as aligned for the period of July to December 2019.