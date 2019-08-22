Rebels and the City: Urban dimensions of armed mobilization in the eastern Congo

by Judith Verweijen, Christoph Vogel and Josaphat Musamba

Key Points

Despite focusing the bulk of their operations on rural areas, armed groups in the eastern Congo have long-standing connections with urban centres.

Technological progress, such as mobile communication, and enhanced movement, especially through motorcycle taxis, have intensified these connections.

These relations rely on mutual advantages: Urban-based supporters can bolster their political leverage and business activities, while rural-based groups benefit from communication channels and supply networks.

While vital to the survival of armed groups, initiatives to address armed group mobilization largely ignore these rural-urban connections. This limits their effectiveness.

Efforts should be stepped up to document the complex rural-urban connections within militarized networks, including money flows, by creating a mixed Congolese-international ‘Group of Experts’ on armed mobilization.

Introduction

Armed groups in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo are generally seen as being a rural phenomenon, operating mostly in remote forest or mountain settings. There is some truth to this characterization. Despite occasional attacks on cities and operations in urban peripheries, most armed group activity takes place in rural zones. However, this does not mean armed groups in the eastern Congo are an exclusively rural phenomenon. In fact, many of these groups have intimate and long-standing connections with urban areas.

Before and during the Congo Wars (1996–2003), some armed mobilization in the region was rooted in the grievances of rural populations, particularly socio-economic marginalization and conflicts around land and local authority. The conflicts generally had a pronounced identity dimension and were intimately bound up with political contestation evident at provincial, national and regional levels.

Rural grievances continue to shape armed mobilization today, yet the beliefs, grievances and interests of the urban backers of armed groups have come to play an increasingly important role.

This briefing argues that armed groups should be seen as part of broader militarized networks that span rural and urban areas and may also have significant extensions abroad. These networks channel flows of ideas, money, people, arms and armed practices and are crucial for the mobilization of combatants, support and supplies. They bridge an ostensible rural-urban divide that has been tightened by improved means of transport and communication, in particular mobile internet and the spread of motorcycle taxis to transport people and goods.

Understanding and discouraging armed mobilization requires addressing such networks— across cities, secondary towns, rural areas and in the diaspora—as a whole. To this end, it is necessary to hold urban-based political actors with ties to armed groups to account, and tackle their involvement in recruitment, propaganda and revenue generation.