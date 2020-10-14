Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - September 2020

Africa

Burkina Faso

15 September 2020: In Barsalogo commune, Sanmatenga province, a male IDP from the Fulani community was killed by gunmen. Sources:

Cameroon

01 September 2020: In Kouyape village, Far North region, a young male suicide bomber strapped with explosives chased IDPs fleeing a Boko Haram raid detonated his vest, killing seven of them. Sources: France 24 and VOA

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Around 09 September 2020: In Walu village, Irumu territory, Ituri province, at least four IDP women over the age of 50 were raped by armed militiamen while working in the fields. Source: Radio Okapi 13 September 2020: In Walu village, Irumu territory, Ituri province, an IDP woman over the age of 50 was raped by five armed militiamen while she was working in the fields. Source: Radio Okapi

14 or 16 September 2020: Near Lubero town, North Kivu province, a two-vehicle INGO convoy carrying four aid workers was ambushed by Mai Mai militia while returning from distributing aid to IDPs. One INGO aid worker was killed, and one seriously injured - two others escaped unharmed and were found the following day in a nearby village.

23 September 2020: In Cakira village, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, suspected Ngumino militiamen raped, shot and injured three IDP women. Source: ACLED

Mozambique

08 September 2020: On the island of Quifuqui, Mocimboa da Praia,

Cabo Delgado province, several houses and IDPs huts were set on fire when members of an Islamist militia attacked the island. Source:

09 September 2020: At Vamize island, Palma district, an IDP was killed by insurgents when he recognised some members as they invaded the island, burned homes and demanded civilians to flee. Source: Cabo Ligado Weekly (ACLED)

Sudan

21 September 2020: Near Kambo Adam Omar agricultural area, Central Darfur state, 10 armed men raped and beat to death a 41-year old displaced woman after firing shots in the area causing farmers to flee. The attack happened around 2 o’clock in the morning. Source:

