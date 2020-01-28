28 Jan 2020

Prioritization and Sequencing of Peacekeeping Mandates: The Case of MONUSCO

On November 21, 2019, the International Peace Institute (IPI), the Stimson Center, and Security Council Report organized a workshop to discuss the mandate and political strategy of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). This event was the fourteenth in a series of workshops examining how the activities included in peace operations’ mandates can be better prioritized, sequenced, and grounded in political strategies. This meeting note was drafted collaboratively by IPI, the Stimson Center, and Security Council Report. It summarizes the main points raised in the discussion under the Chatham House rule of non-attribution and does not necessarily represent the views of all participants. This project is funded with the support of the government of Germany.

Introduction

The UN Security Council is expected to renew the mandate of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in December 2019. In this context, the International Peace Institute (IPI), the Stimson Center, and Security Council Report organized a workshop on November 21, 2019, to discuss MONUSCO’s mandate and political strategy.

This workshop offered a platform for member states, UN staff, and outside experts to develop a shared understanding and common strategic assessment of the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The discussion was intended to help the Security Council make informed decisions with respect to the strategic orientation, prioritization, and sequencing of MONUSCO’s mandate and actions on the ground.

Discussions during the workshop’s first session focused on the current political and security dynamics in the DRC, including conflict drivers at the local, provincial, national, and regional levels, the implications of the country’s ongoing political transition, and recent diplomatic initiatives at the regional and international level. In the second session, participants examined how to adapt MONUSCO’s mandate to strengthen the mission and help the UN achieve its objectives over the coming year.

