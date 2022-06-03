In Presidential Statement, Security Council Welcomes Positive Developments In Democratic Republic of Congo (S/PRST/2022/4)

SC/14922

SECURITY COUNCIL

9055TH MEETING (AM)

The Security Council today welcomed the recent positive political developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region and the convening of the second Regional Heads of State Conclave on the Democratic Republic of Congo in Nairobi, Kenya, on 21 April.

In a presidential statement (to be issued as document S/PRST/2022/4) presented by Albana Dautllari of Albania, Council President for June, the 15-nation organ welcomed the commitment by the regional Heads of State to implement a two-track approach aimed at finding lasting peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

By the text, the Council also expressed concern over the increase of armed group activity in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and reiterated its condemnation of all armed groups operating in the country. The Security Council further reiterated its condemnation of the recent attacks on the Forces armées de la République démocratique du Congo (FARDC) and MONUSCO.

The Council also recognized the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Programme as an important peacebuilding tool and encouraged all international partners to urgently provide adequate and timely support. Continued consideration of the needs and experiences of women and youth as well as the protection of children’s rights as an integral part of those processes was also encouraged.

By the text’s terms, the Council encouraged the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the regional Member States to work towards the realization of durable solutions for refugees and internally displaced persons, including their voluntary, safe and dignified return and reintegration in their communities of origin.

In addition, the Council underscored the role of illicit exploitation of and trade in natural resources as a driver of conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region and encouraged a swift implementation of the recommendations of the Khartoum high-level workshop, to address the financing of armed groups through the illicit exploitation and trade of natural resources.

The meeting began at 10:23 a.m. and ended at 10:24 a.m.

For information media. Not an official record.