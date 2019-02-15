President’s Malaria Initiative: Democratic Republic of Congo - Abbreviated Malaria Operational Plan FY 2019

I. INTRODUCTION

This fiscal year (FY) 2019 abbreviated Malaria Operational Plan (aMOP) presents an implementation plan for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), based on the strategies of the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) and the National Malaria Control Program (NMCP), building on investments made by PMI and other partners to improve and expand malaria-related services. It was developed in consultation with the NMCP and with the participation of national and international partners involved in malaria prevention and control in the country. The FY 2018 Malaria Operational Plan (MOP)1 contains a more detailed and comprehensive description of the malaria situation in the DRC, country health system structure, Ministry of Health organization, and PMI’s progress through September 2017. This aMOP describes critical changes/updates to overall NMCP and PMI strategic approaches, as well as newly proposed activities under each technical area to be supported with FY 2019 funds.

II. OVERVIEW OF PMI IN THE DRC

DRC began implementation as a PMI focus country in FY 2011. The proposed FY 2019 PMI budget for the DRC is $44 million.

This FY 2019 aMOP supports NMCP strategies and activities outlined in the current National Malaria Control Strategic Plan (NSP) 2016-2020. The 2016-2020 NSP introduced the stratification of health zones into four distinct strata based on parasite prevalence as measured by the 2013-2014 Demographic and Health Survey (DHS), which is the most recent national household survey data point. High-impact interventions are still delivered in a uniform approach across the four strata.

In late 2015, the DRC underwent territorial reform, subdividing the country’s former 11 provinces into 26 new provinces. Many of the new provinces are still building and establishing their infrastructure, systems, and human resource capacity.

PMI targets its interventions and support based on negotiations and coordination with the NMCP and other principal donors, including the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (Global Fund) and the U.K. Department for International Development. This process was undertaken in 2016 to ensure a more rational distribution of donor support across the country, maximize reach of donor support, and eliminate overlap of donors within provinces. PMI is now supporting core malaria interventions—distribution of insecticide treated nets (ITNs), case management, intermittent preventive treatment in pregnancy (IPTp)—in nine contiguous provinces (178 health zones) located in the southeastern part of the country, out of a total 26 provinces and 516 health zones nationwide. This geographic focus brings PMI’s interventions into alignment with USAID’s Country Development Cooperation Strategy for DRC, which focuses on these same geographic areas. The Global Fund covers 16 provinces in the north and west, and the U.K. Department for International Development covers the province of Kasai in the center. In addition to the other major malaria donors, PMI coordinates with other U.S. Government programs to maximize impact and support the DRC’s health system in a holistic way. Key areas of collaboration within the USAID/DRC Health Office include supply chain management, monitoring and evaluation, integrated community case management, and social and behavior change communication (SBCC).