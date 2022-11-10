Population Data Analysis - Regional Bureau for Southern Africa, September 2022

Overview

As of the end of September 2022, Southern Africa hosts around 8.6 million persons of concern (PoCs) to UNHCR.

This includes 1.1 million refugees and asylum-seekers and 6.9 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), as well as others of concern, refugee returnees and IDP returnees. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) represents 77 per cent of the regional data.

Refugees, Asylum-Seekers and Others of concern

The region hosts 785,000 refugees, 278,000 asylum-seekers and 36,000 others of concern. Among those 1.1 million PoCs, 74 per cent of them are from the countries outside of the Southern Africa region.1 The top five countries of origin are Central African Republic (243,000), Rwanda (242,000), DRC (228,000),

Burundi (84,000) and Ethiopia (61,000).

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

In Southern Africa, there are 6.9 million internally displaced persons (IDPs). Most of them are conflict-induced, 6.4 million, but there are also natural disaster-induced IDPs, 0.5 million. The data on IDPs are reported in DRC,

Congo, Mozambique and Zimbabwe (see Figure 1).

Durable Solutions

In 2022, 15,402 persons have been repatriated voluntarily thus far, with 2,805 persons repatriated in September.

The largest group of returns was from Zambia to the DRC, with 2,159 persons repatriated in September. Further, there has been notable movements from Angola to the DRC in September, where, 47 families of 143 persons were repatriated to destinations in the DRC such as Kassai Province, Kinshassa, Kwilu Province and Goma.

From January to September 2022, 4,497 individuals of 1,063 cases were submitted for resettlement consideration.

Among these cases, half were male and the other half were female with 57 per cent being children under age 18.

In the same period, 2,067 individuals departed for resettlement. A half of the departed cases were male and another half were female, similarly to submitted cases. Most persons have been considered for resettlement to the United States (3,417). The highest number of those departed also headed to the United States (1,285). In terms of country of asylums, the highest number of submitted applications were from Malawi (1,438) and Zambia (1,367). Congolese (DRC) is the nationality with the highest number of submissions (3,618) and departures (1,729).