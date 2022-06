Overview

As of the end of April 2022, Southern Africa hosts around 7.8 million persons of concern (PoCs) to UNHCR. This includes 1.1 million refugees and asylum-seekers, 6.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), as well as others of concern and refugee returnees. The number increased from March 2022 by 1 per cent mainly due to the updated number of IDPs in Mozambique. The DRC represents 78 per cent of the regional data.