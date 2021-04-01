Perceptions around sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) and barriers to community-based reporting - Equateur Province, DRC

SCOPE, METHODOLOGY AND LIMITATIONS OF THE STUDY

The objective of this study was to provide evidence to support the development of appropriate, safe and usable community-based reporting mechanisms for sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) cases in Equateur Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The study sought to explore community understandings and perceptions around the concepts of SEA as well as barriers to reporting SEA cases through existing mechanisms within humanitarian organisations. This study was conducted at the request of the UNICEF Gender, Protection and Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) joint mission conducted in November 2020 in Mbandaka, the aim of which was to develop an action plan for the operationalisation of prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) strategies within UNICEF. The results of the study are intended to be used to adapt and improve the proposed activities in this plan.

The study was conducted in Mbandaka and Bikoro health zones in Equateur Province in December 2020. These zones were chosen due to their exposure to the 2020 Ebola Response: the bases of all humanitarian organisations and the Response Coordination were located in the city of Mbandaka; the city of Bikoro was the epicenter of the epidemic but relatively far from Mbandaka, less accessible and more rural.

The study was conducted in two successive and complementary phases:

1) Exploratory phase to establish how the words and concepts of “sexual exploitation and abuse” are understood by communities in the context of the humanitarian sector, and the perceptions of these situations:

9 focus group discussions with women, young women, men, young men; and 15 interviews with women and young women

Mbandaka health zone

*Results used to inform development of phase 2 research tools

2) Understanding the barriers preventing young women and women from reporting cases of SEA:

Mbandaka and Bikoro health zones

24 individual interviews with women and young women per health zone: 48 in total

Two separate guides designed to address the issues of sexual exploitation and sexual abuse separately (based on the results of the exploratory phase).

Interviewees were selected through convenience sampling by the research team.

Any report of sexual exploitation or abuse by aid workers during the 2020 Ebola response in Equateur Province that emerged during the interviews were referred to UNICEF.

Limitations of the study

During the second phase, the choice was made to interview only women and girls. According to testimonies of participants during the exploratory phase, only women and girls were considered as potential victims of sexual exploitation and abuse. Men as victims of SEA is still a recognised problem, and should be addressed separately.

To create an environment of trust between researcher and interviewee, no identifying information was collected by the team on the participants, except age range (18-25 years, 25+ years) and marital status. It is therefore not possible to correlate the answers given with socio-demographic characteristics (profession, level of education, social status, etc.).

Due to access and time constraints, researchers stayed in Mbandaka and Bikoro (urban and peri-urban contexts), and were unable to collect data in areas where women may have raised additional or different barriers, exposing a broader range of issues.

Researchers reported that a low level of education of participants, particularly in Bikoro, posed a problem in ensuring questions were fully understood, and may have influenced responses given (some hypothetical questions in topic guide, and unfamiliar subject matter).

Most participants were not familiar with the theme of sexual exploitation (or sexual abuse the context of the humanitarian sector), and their responses and understanding relied heavily on the researchers’ ability to explain the concepts of SEA, posing a potential risk of bias.

KEY FINDINGS