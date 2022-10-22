Peacebuilding Commission advice to the Security Council on the Great Lakes (26 October 2022)

The Peacebuilding Commission recognizes the potential of the Great Lakes region to yield sustainable peace, security and development and welcomes the achievements of the countries in the region and guarantor institutions regarding the Peace, Security, and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the region (“the Framework”) as detailed in the latest report of the Secretary General on the implementation of the Framework.

The Commission however notes with concern recent developments in the Great Lakes region threatening stability, sustainable peace and development, including the persistence of violent incidents perpetrated by non-state armed groups, the rise in hate speech and discrimination, increased food insecurity, and continuing forced displacement with devastating humanitarian consequences. Additionally, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse effects of climate change have hampered socio-economic progress, causing additional strains on social cohesion and peacebuilding efforts thereby exacerbating instability and negatively affecting development in the region.

Based on its continuing engagement in peacebuilding in the Great Lakes region, the Commission would like to share the following points:

The Commission commends the continuing dialogue efforts and the enhanced political and diplomatic outreach by leaders in the region and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to the Great Lakes, underlines the need to continue and intensify these efforts, and reiterates its commitment to mobilizing support for the implementation of the United Nations Strategy for Peace Consolidation, Conflict Prevention and Conflict Resolution in the Great Lakes Region. The Commission welcomes the regional political and diplomatic efforts, including through the EAC-led Nairobi process and the on-going mediation by the President of Angola, to promote dialogue and strengthen trust and confidence in addressing the crisis. The Commission calls for enhanced coordination between these political processes in the region. In this regard, the Commission stresses the importance of support for dialogue efforts at national and regional levels and emphasizes continued engagement with relevant stakeholders including civil society, and traditional leaders which can contribute significantly to advancing social cohesion and peacebuilding at local, national, and regional levels. The Commission welcomes the operationalization of the Contact and Coordination Group (CCG) and its engagement strategy and underscores the importance of amplifying collective efforts to strengthen regional and crossborder collaborations to address the root causes and drivers of conflict, reduce the threat of violence and eradicate negative forces in the region in an integrated and coordinated manner, including through demobilization, disarmament, repatriation and reintegration programmes and other non-military measures. The Commission welcomes efforts by the UN Special Envoy for the Great Lakes and the International Conference on the Great Lakes region to increase international support for the implementation of the recommendations from the 2021 Khartoum workshop on natural resources and underscores the need to promote the sustainable and transparent management of natural resources in the Great Lakes region in the context of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. The Commission commends the ongoing economic and trade initiatives among the countries in the region and further encourages the countries to create a political and social environment conducive for the promotion of sustainable economic development, that will bring prosperity to the entire region that is necessary for building peace. The Commission emphasizes inclusivity as key to advancing local, national, and regional peacebuilding objectives to ensure long-term sustainable peace and encourages the continuation of efforts underway in strengthening the role of women in political and peace processes and structures at local, national, and regional levels. The Commission further encourages the adoption and implementation of national action plans on Women, Peace, and Security, and in line with Security Council resolution 1325, and expresses readiness to support such efforts. The Commission also stresses the importance of youth inclusion and notes the need to increase national and regional efforts to include young people in political processes and socio-economic development. It further urges the adoption and implementation of national action plans on youth, peace, and security across the region, in line with Security Council resolution 2250 (2015) as well as the African Union 10-Year Implementation Plan for the Continental Framework on Youth, Peace and Security (2020 -2029) and expresses readiness to support such efforts. The Commission, stresses the importance of partnerships with regional and subregional organizations, including the African Union, the International Conference on the Great Lakes, and the East African Community, as well as with international and regional financial institutions as well as the private sector. In this regard, the Commission expresses continued support for the Special Envoy for the Great Lakes in his multi-stakeholder engagements including with international and regional financial institutions, focusing on strategic alignment and coherence with the United Nations Strategy for Peace Consolidation, Conflict Prevention and Conflict Resolution in the Great Lakes Region and underlines the need for the Special Envoy to undertake a comprehensive mapping exercise on stabilization efforts in eastern DRC and the wider region, in order to ensure such strategic alignment. The Commission notes the Peacebuilding Fund’s active portfolio of over $37 million in the Great Lakes region in support of national, cross-border and regional peacebuilding initiatives, and stresses the importance of a strategic and coherent approach by the United Nations, the Government of the DRC, international financial institutions and other multilateral and bilateral partners to the mobilisation and use of resources to ensure that the conditions are in place for MONUSCO’s responsible and sustainable withdrawal and to sustain peacebuilding gains. The Commission underscores the critical importance of continued credible PBF investments in the support of the reintegration of former combatants through community-based approaches; building trust at intercommunity level; and empowering youth and women to participate in economic, social and political life at local and national levels. In this regard, the Commission reiterates its call for ensuring innovative, adequate, predictable, flexible and sustained financing for peacebuilding, and encourages the greater commitment of donors to support impact-driven peacebuilding initiatives including by Agencies, Funds and Programmes in the countries of the Great Lakes region.

The Commission, while adhering to its mandate, will continue to support the implementation of the Action Plan of the UN regional Strategy, including through advocacy for international support for critical peacebuilding initiatives of the Special Envoy’s Office in collaboration with the countries of the region and in coordination with the UN system.