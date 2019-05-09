09 May 2019

The Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF) released an additional $10 million for Ebola response activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Report
from World Bank
09 May 2019

On May 4, 2019, the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF) Steering Body approved the release of an additional $10 million from the Cash Window to finance surge response activities for the ongoing Ebola outbreak affecting the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This is the second tranche of the $20 million approved in February 2019 to support the implementation of the joint Strategic Response Plan 3.0, covering the period from February to July 2019. In line with the PEF’s quick disbursement arrangements, the funds were disbursed within three days of the Steering Body’s approval.

